Hungarian Parliament comes to Delhi in images

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) On the banks of the Danube river stands a tall Unesco world heritage structure and the seat of Hungarian power – the Hungarian Parliament. Inaugurating an exhibition of its photographs here, the Hungarian envoy to India, Gyula Petho, called Indo-Hungary relations “strain-free”, and the exhibition a step in the right direction.

“India and Hungary have great, strain-free relations and people-to-people contact. The Parliament is open to tourists and visitors, except for some places like the main chamber. It is a public monument in that regard,” Petho told IANS here.

The exhibition, titled “The Hungarian National Assembly”, displays photographs capturing the splendour of the heritage building.

Designed in the Gothic Revival style with a Renaissance Revival style dome, Hungary’s Parliament is one of the largest in the world. Built for over 17 years starting 1885, the House had its first session in October 1902.

Its imposing edifice was built in a neo-gothic style based on the plans of architect Imre Steindl.

“The express intention was to construct the building out of Hungarian materials with the work of local craftsmen and manufacturers,” the Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre said.

There are a total of 242 full-figure statues on the facades and in the interior spaces of the Parliament building. Prominent among these are the 88 glazed, coloured ceramic statues, depicting contemporary Hungarian agriculture and industry crafts, as well as modern urban professions and science.

In keeping with the lines of gothic architecture, the side walls of the Parliament building were perforated by colourful leaded glass windows, which refers to a preferred window art technique of the time.

The monumental wall and ceiling paintings depict 1,000 years of Hungarian history, as well as 20th century political changes. These pieces portray noteworthy scenes of both heroic and tragic Hungarian history, as well as allegories.

The building has seen two World Wars, a number of uprisings and revolutions, and a shifting urban landscape in the landlocked European country.

Arranged by the Museum of the Hungarian National Assembly, the exhibition will run from May 18-27 at the India International Centre (IIC) here.

–IANS

sj/mag/bg