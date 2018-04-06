Hungarian PM Orban wins election

Budapest, April 9 (IANS) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition won the general elections in Hungary on Sunday, with 49.42 per cent of the vote, at 81 per cent of the votes counted by the National Election office.

Former radical Jobbik party came second with 20 per cent of the vote, and MSZP-P (Socialist-Dialogue) third with 12.13 per cent, Xinhua reported.

Two other parties made it to the parliament, the green-eco LMP with 6.69 per cent and the left-liberal DK (Democratic coalition) with 5.45 per cent.

At 81 per cent of votes counted, this result means that Fidesz-KDNP coalition received 134 seats form 199, getting a qualified majority just like in 2014, and in 2010.

The turnout was close to 69 per cent, the second highest since 2002, when it was over 70 per cent.

The definitive official result will be known later in the week, after the count of the votes arriving by correspondence from the Hungarians living and working abroad.

The left opposition secured the majority of the capital Budapest but Fidesz swiped the rest of the country.

