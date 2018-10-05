Hurricane Michael batters Cuba

Havana, Oct 9 (IANS) Hurricane Michael has battered west Cuba with strong winds and heavy rains as it whipped through the Yucatan Channel on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, where it may turn into a major storm.

On Monday at 3 p.m., the eye of the hurricane passed over San Antonio Cape, the westernmost point of the Caribbean island, the Civil Defence agency said issuing a warning for people including those in Havana.

Michael will continue to lash Cuba till Tuesday morning, Xinhua news agency quoted Chief Meteorologist Jose Rubiera as saying.

The hurricane’s trajectory indicates it will strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday morning before making landfall in the US Florida as a potential category 3 storm, he added.

