Hurricane Michael toll reaches 6

Miami, Oct 12 (IANS) The death toll from hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the US mainland, rose to six, with authorities warning that the toll could further increase as search and rescue efforts continue.

Now a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph, Michael is expected to gain strength as it passes into Virginia and moves into the western Atlantic Ocean on Thursday night, bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding over parts of North Carolina and Virginia, CNN reported.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Michael’s core was located about 15 miles north-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia, and was moving northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Michael made landfall on Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida, dashing homes into pieces, swallowing marinas and leaving piles of rubble where shopping centres once stood.

The victims comprise fourfrom Florida, a child in Georgia and a man in North Carolina, authorities said.

So far, Coast Guard crews in Florida have rescued 40 people and assisted 232.

Conditions remain precarious in hard hit areas, especially Mexico Beach, Florida, where the hurricane crashed into it with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet.

Mexico Beach, a gorgeous beachfront city, now looks like an apocalyptic mess, according to survivors.

As of Thursday evening, more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the country’s Southeast region had no electricity.

Tornadoes, dangerous winds and more flooding are possible in many of the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Michael is expected to dump up to 7 inches of rain in parts of North Carolina and Virginia, the NHC said.

