Hurricane Rosa lose steam, hits Mexican coast

Mexico City, Oct 3 (IANS) Hurricane Rosa has reduced to a tropical depression west of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula but is still generating dangerous weather, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has said.

The SMN on Tuesday reported intense storms in Ensenada and Mexicali, the capital city of Baja California, Xinhua news reported. It predicted waves of two to five metres high on the west coast even as the Category 4 hurricane level abated.

At least seven regions in the state of Sonora, to the east of Baja, will also be hit by storms. Baja’s the southern end will get the strongest impact.

Authorities have declared an emergency in at least six regions of Baja California, involving some 40,000 inhabitants.

