Hurricane Willa hits Mexican coast

Mexico City, Oct 24 (IANS) The northwest coast of Mexico has been hit by 195 kmph winds as Category-3 hurricane Willa made landfall in Sinaloa, while the remnants of the storm Vicente dissipated over Michoacan.

Willa made landfall at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and its “front wall” already extends over the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco. It will reach Durango and Zacatecas in the next few hours.

Its cloud bands extend in a diameter of about 240 km between the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, and to the city of Tepic, in the state of Nayarit.

The Mexico Meteorological Service (SMN) said torrential rain centered in the Escuinapa region which has around 32,000 inhabitants.

–IANS

