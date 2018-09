Srinagar, Sep 8 (IANS) A Hurriyet activist was shot on Saturday by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area, police said.

The gunmen fired at Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani from close range in Bomai area.

“He was immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival”.

The slain activist was affiliated with the group led by Syed Ali Geelani and had been recently released from jail.

