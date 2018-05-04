Husband kills pregnant wife in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) A man in Gurugram killed his seven-month pregnant wife as he doubted her character, police said on Saturday.

The couple, hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented accommodation in Maruti Kunj area here on Sohna Road.

Police said that Ajit Singh and his wife Sandhya often fought as she used to speak over phone to “someone”.

Sandhya was earlier married to Ajit’s elder brother but later tied knot with him.

Ajit noticed that his wife was coming from roof during early hours on Saturday.

“After heated arguments, Ajit strangulated her and later in the day, he arrived at Bhondsi police station and narrated the episode after surrendering,” said a police officer.

