Husband of air hostess who fell to her death arrested

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The husband of an air hostess who fell to her death at her south Delhi home last week was arrested on Monday after questioning, police said.

A police official said her husband Mayank Singhvi was questioned for an hour at the Hauz Khas police station before his arrest. His family was also questioned.

Anissia Batra’s family maintained that it was a case of murder even as police registered a suicide case on Saturday.

The 39-year-old had fallen off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in Hauz Khas area on July 13.

The FIR said the woman was assaulted ever since her marriage in February 2016.

–IANS

sp-mg/tsb/sed