Hyderabad Airport launches Airport Radio

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), the operator of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, has launched Airport Radio in collaboration with Radio Mirchi.

Mirchi Airport Radio, which is South India’s first Airport Radio, has been launched under GHIAL’s signature #PassengerIsPrime programme, the airport operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is a 24×7 custom-produced, exclusive airport radio, adding a melodious theme to the travel experience for the passengers, it said.

“Airport Radio concept is one of our many #PassengerIsPrime initiatives. We hope that the passengers will enjoy this welcoming and melodious feature that the Airport offers during their travel,” said SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL.

Hyderabad International Airport handles over 55,000 passengers on a daily basis. Typically a passenger stays at the airport from 15 minutes to 3 hours depending on his/her travel plans.

Airport Radio – Mirchi Hyderabad will offer the passengers a musical treat across the 1.2 lakh square meter expanse of the terminal building.

The airport and Radio Mirchi have co-curated the popular and chart busting musical numbers with a mix of film and non-film (albums) in Telugu and Hindi languages, the statement added.

