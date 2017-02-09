Hyderabad airport operator receives CAPA Order of Merit

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, has won the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) Chairman’s Order of Merit for its focus on environmental sustainability.

RGIA also received the honour for becoming the first airport in Asia Pacific in its category to become carbon neutral.

GHIAL received the award during the CAPA 12th Annual India Aviation Summit held in Mumbai on Wednesday, GHIAL said in a statement here on Thursday.

CAPA India is a leading specialist aviation consulting and research practice in South Asia, with the region’s largest team of analysts and a portfolio of more than 125 advisory and research projects.

“We see this recognition by CAPA as a big endorsement of our focus on these critical aspects of our business. Recently, Level3+ Neutrality status was awarded to Hyderabad Airport by Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which is a significant achievement for us,” said G.K. Kishore, CEO, GHIAL.

“CAPA Award is a testimony to our sustained efforts towards environment protection through proactive energy conservation measures, generation of renewable energy (Solar), carbon sinking through extensive greenbelt and various other environment protection measures with the active support of the airport’s stakeholders,” he said.

–IANS

