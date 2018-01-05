Hyderabad University student killed in car crash

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (IANS) A female student of Hyderabad Central University was killed and two techies were injured in a car crash on Outer Ring Road on the city outskirts early on Tuesday, police said.

Ananya Goel, 22, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, was on long drive with her two friends after celebrating birthday of one of them when the accident occurred.

According to police, the car overturned near Burjugadda under Shamshabad Rural police station limits while they were on their way to Gachibowli from Pedda Amberpet.

Ananya, Nikhita and Nitin, whose birthday it was, sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a corporate hospital where Ananya succumbed. Nikhita and Nitin were undergoing treatment.

Police said the car was being driven at a high speed and this led to the accident. They registered a case and were investigating.

Details will be known after recording the statement of the injured, a police official said.

Police shifted the body to government-run Osmania Hospital and informed Ananya’s family about the accident.

She was pursuing MA at the HCU.

–IANS

ms/vd