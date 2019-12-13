Hyderabad University students condemn police action

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (IANS) Students of the University of Hyderabad here on Monday staged a protest march condemning the brutal police assault on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

Raising slogans against ‘autocratic’ Narendra Modi government, ‘unconstitutional’ Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), students marched from the campus to Gachibowli Stadium.

Carrying placards with slogans of ‘Reject All India NRC’ and ‘Save Constitution’, the central university students participated in the protest organised by the students union.

They demanded strict action against ‘brutal’ Delhi and UP police for ‘barbaric assault’ on campuses and rollback of ‘unconstitutional’ CAA and proposed all-India NRC.

While the varsity administration had tightened security on the campus, the police kept a vigil from outside to prevent any untoward incident. The campus was quiet throughout the day as protest began only in evening with students joining the march after attending classes.

The campus had witnessed protests against the police action at Jamia on Sunday too, with slogan-shouting students holding placards gathering at North Shopcom, the venue of 2016 protests over suicide of a Dalit student.

It had also witnessed protest by students from Assam and other northeast states over the CAA a few days ago. An Assamese student told IANS, protests on the campus had eased due to curbs imposed by the university administration following suicide of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar in 2016.

The suicide by Dalit student due to alleged discrimination by university authorities had sparked massive unrest on the campus and triggered protests in universities across the country.

–IANS

ms/pcj