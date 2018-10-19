Hyundai Motor India launches all new Santro

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched ‘the all new Santro’ with an introductory price starting at Rs 3.89 lakh.

“The all new Santro is a true example of Hyundai’s Made-in-India philosophy and a shining result of our numerous product clinics and rigorous durability test on various terrains in India,” Y.K. Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL said in a statement.

“Our R&D centre in Namyang (S. Korea), Chennai and Hyderabad have put strong efforts for product supremacy and utmost customer delight.”

According to the company, the new passenger car is equipped with a 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine which offers 69 ps of power. It is mated with option of MT (manual transmission) and in-house developed ‘Smart Auto’ AMT (automatic manual transmission).

The petrol powered vehicle comes with a fuel mileage of 20.3 km per litre. It also has the option for a factory fitted CNG (60 L water equivalent).

Currently, the company has ten car models across segments – Eon, All New Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Creta and Tucson.

–IANS

