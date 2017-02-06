Hyundai Motor India launches new Grand i10

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday launched the new 2017 Grand i10, powered with 1.2 litre petrol and a new 1.2 litre diesel engine.

According to the company, the new Grand i10 has been launched at an ex-showroom (New Delhi) price starting at Rs 4.58 lakh for its petrol variant and Rs 5.68 lakh for its diesel variant.

“Over 5.5 (lakh) units of Made in India Grand i10 have been sold in India and world markets which show strong brand admiration,” Y.K. Koo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said in a statement.

“The launch of the new 2017 Grand i10 will create new benchmark for the segment by offering enhanced Modern Premium Hyundai Experience to the aspirational customers.”

The manufacturer pointed out that the new passenger vehicle comes with key design features such as an aerodynamic and sporty profile, cascade design grille and dual tone rear bumper with reflectors.

The company highlighted that its 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol generates 83 PS power at 6,000 rotations per minute (RPM) and delivers an improved fuel efficiency of 19.77 km per litre (manual transmission) and 17.49 km per litre (automatic transmission).

“The new 1.2L U2 Diesel engine is now bigger and more powerful and generates 75 PS of power at 4,000 RPM with 19.4 KGM of torque at 1,750-2,250 RPM and yet improved mileage (24.95 km per litre),” the statement added.

Currently, the automobile major HMIL offers 10 car models across segments.

–IANS

ppg-rv/mr