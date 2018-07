Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Sunday reported a rise of 19.5 per cent in its overall sales including exports for June 2018.

According to the company, overall sales during the month under review grew to 60,779 units from 50,853 units sold during June 2017.

The company’s domestic sales during the month under review grew by 21 per cent to 45,371 units from 37,562 units sold during June 2017.

