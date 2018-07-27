Hyundai’s July overall sales up 7.7%

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 7.7 per cent rise in its overall sales, including exports, in July 2018.

According to the company, the overall sales rose to 59,590 units from 55,315 units sold during the corresponding period of 2017.

“A positive growth trend is visible with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons along with increase in customer confidence and sentiment towards new vehicle purchase,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Y.K. Koo was quoted as saying in a statement.

In an unrelated development, the company said that its Director Marketing and Sales Rakesh Srivastava has decided to pursue other interests outside the organisation.

He joined the company as Vice President and served for six years.

–IANS

