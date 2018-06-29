I am a reluctant actor: Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Actor Saurabh Shukla says he is a reluctant actor and a lethargic writer.

“I am a reluctant actor but lethargic writer. So, it is a difficult process for me,” Saurabh said at a session on the second day of 9th Jagran Film Festival here.

“I shy away from writing… And I initially wanted to decline ‘Satya’, but got convinced due to my role of Kallu Mama,” he added.

The actor-writer spoke about the Ram Gopal Varma film at a panel discussion of recollection and the celebration of 20 years of “Satya”.

“‘Satya’ was one of my earlier work. It is a flawless film. We didn’t make a bad film,” he said, adding that he doesn’t look for loopholes in his work.

“Satya”, featuring J.D. Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh and Shefali Shah, tells story of organised crime in India. It went on to become a hit. There was a sequel also made “Satya 2”, but it bombed at the box office.

