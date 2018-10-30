I am always a student: Shiamak Davar

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar, who has trained the likes of Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sushant Singh Rajput under his company, says that he is still a student and learning continues.

“I’m always a student – I always learn. I never think I know all of it. And I keep on learning, learning, learning. That’s how it works for me,” Davar told IANS over an email when asked how he keeps his creativity going.

The ace choreographer met four international Cirque du Soleil artistes at his studio last week to teach them some Bollywood moves for a show that will premiere in Mumbai on November 14.

Davar says that it was outstanding.

“I have always admired the productions from Cirque and always encourage the amalgamation of different forms of dance. It will be great if there is opportunity to work (with them) in the future,” he said.

Davar’s dance troupe discovered some of the hidden gems of Bollywood who are now shinning high. Talking about them, he said: “I just trained them as regular students. They were treated the same way as I treated Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri, or anybody who came and with lot of love and lot of hard work and discipline and that’s how I work with everybody. That’s why I am so proud of them – they’re such big stars.”

He also feels that Bollywood has progressed a lot because “people are open to have contemporary and modern stuff and are happy to see new stuff now”.

–IANS

nv/rb/sed