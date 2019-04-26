I am not gay, clarifies James Faulkner

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Australian pacer James Faulkner, who spread widespread speculation that he is in a same-sex relationship with a social media post, has clarified that he is not gay.

On Monday night, Faulkner had shared a post on Instagram saying he was having “dinner with the boyfriend” and adding a hashtag of “together for five years” alongside a photograph of his mother and Rob Jubb.

“Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years,” read the caption.

However, the 29-year-old has now said that his earlier post was misinterpreted, adding he is not gay and that Jubb was his best friend and “house mate”.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however, it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community,” said the left-arm Australian pacer in another Instagram post.

“Let’s never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive,” he added.

A veteran of one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, Faulkner had last donned the Aussie baggy green in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide on February 22, 2017. The all-rounder had won the Man of the Match award in the 2015 World Cup final which Australia had won by beating New Zealand by seven wickets.

–IANS

aak/in