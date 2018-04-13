I am servant of 125 crore Indians: Modi

London, April 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his life at the railway station was about his personal struggles and the person in the Royal Palace here was the ‘Sevak’ (servant) of 125 crore Indians.

“The person in the railway station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians,” said Modi during an interactive session at the Central Hall in Westminster when he was asked about his journey from a railway station to the palace here.

“My life at the railway station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India,” he said.

“The railway station is a special part of my life as it made me go through the struggles of life from being a common man to the Prime Minister of India.

“People are equivalent to Gods in a democracy and if they wish even a tea-seller can become their representative and shake hands at the Royal Palace,” he added.

–IANS

sid/vd/bg