I am the superstar: Balakrishna

Vijayawada, March 17 (IANS) Popular actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna on Saturday said he would not like to make Pawan Kalyan a hero by reacting to his allegations and declared that he is the ‘superstar’.

“I don’t want to make somebody a hero by reacting. I am the superstar,” said Balakrishna when his reaction was sought by media on the allegations of corruption made by actor- politician Pawan Kalyan against his nephew and son-in-law Nara Lokesh, a cabinet minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting two days ago, the Jana Sena President made allegations of corruption against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. He also named Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Balakrishna, who is also the brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu, declined to make any further comment on Pawan’s allegations.

Balakrishna, son of TDP founder and actor N.T. Rama Rao, on Saturday visited his assembly constituency Hindupur to participate in various programmes.

