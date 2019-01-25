I am very inclusive of people: Kangana Ranaut

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut, reigning warrior ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, says she is very inclusive of people and doesn’t care about being judged.

“I don’t differentiate between people thinking that they will judge me. Am very inclusive of people and if you stay with me for half-an-hour, you will find me saying so many things that you will feel awkward, ” Ranaut told the media on Friday here in Kolkata while visiting the city for Signature Master Class.

The National Award-winning star, who has created a stir with her latest release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ said that amidst all challenges faced by the film the most difficult was preparing herself for the iconic role.

The name Rani Laxmibai exudes valour, fierceness and the mettle of a woman who led her army to fight against the British with her infant son tied to her back and died on the battlefield at a very tender age.

Ranaut, shone in the garb of the warrior queen, had to prepare a lot for the physical challenges, learning sword fighting and horse riding.

“This film can set new standards for women-centric films because so far such films were based on concepts but nothing that is very action oriented, ” she said.

The versatile actor said the purpose of making biopics is to see the lives of such ‘inspirational characters, who cared for each other and lived for higher goals’. Today everything is very self-centred while the higher truth revolves around collective wellness.

“If you see this film you will become a better person as the film revolves around the higher truth, ” she said.

Talking about the gender pay gap, Ranaut said: “Things are changing slowly. Initially the situation was worrisome, the imbalance is very severe, so nothing can happen overnight”.

She had stepped into the shoes of a director along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and found it to be quite interesting.

The film released on Friday also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzonpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jishu Sengupta in important roles.

Sharing her journey with the audience, the actor with films like ‘Gangster’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ to her credit, said she cannot tolerate injustice and is very vocal about it.

Her upcoming projects are ‘Mental Hai Kya’ and ‘Panga’.

Ranaut’s mantra to happiness is leading an unselfish life.

“A life lived for others is a joyful one rather than a selfish one. I would recommend doing small things like doing seva in a gurdwara or doing anything sort of service in any religious place,” she added.

