I don’t attach too much value to fame: Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress, producer, author Soha Ali Khan says that despite coming from a famous family, she prefers to maintain her own individuality and does not attach to much value to fame and stardom. She feels it fades away with time.

Soha is the daughter of iconic actress Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Why did the glitter and glamour of Bollywood not glue her enough to continue her journey as actress?

Soha told IANS here: “I have always had a very clear perspective on things and it is also the value that we attach to things. I do not attach too much value to fame. I understand that money is important because financial independence is empowering for making own choices.

“I want money to lead my life in my own terms and having a good lifestyle so that I can afford my juicy kiwi… But it doesn’t go beyond that. There is no obsession. Fame certainly cannot be the main element of my identity because today’s star is tomorrow’s forgotten one.”

Soha said if a person’s value lies in his or fame, that can be a “little dangerous place to live in”.

She started her career in films with “Dil Maange More” in 2004.

Since Soha grew up in Delhi, she says her childhood never revolved around the frills of Bollywood.

“Ammi (my mother) had stopped working for those years. However, the wide exposure to the industry happened when I started living in Mumbai and eventually joined the film industry. I joined film because of acting, not for glamour,” added the “Rang De Basanti” actress.

Soha, a mother of one, recently became a part of the a #TouchOfCare campaign by Vicks. The campaign delves on the story of 18-year-old Nisha Lobo, who is battling a skin disorder.

In Soha’s view, the campaign celebrates humanity, love and care for others.

“As a new mother, perhaps I understand the value of nurturing and care much better. Whether it is a skin disorder or any other problem, the fact is we are not perfect. All of us have an inner struggle. Acceptance gives us strength,” she said.

Asked about her thought behind maintaining individuality in her famous family, she said: “Look, I know that neither am I the most famous person in my family nor in the industry have I chosen to work in. But I have my own strengths. I cannot control what is happening in the world, but certainly my view and perspective on that.”

Soha has acted in several films like “Khoya Khoya Chand”, “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, “Midnight’s Children”, “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returnsa, “Go Goa Gone” among others. Is she interested in acting anymore?

“Since I have a child now, my priorities have changed. Especially now, when my daughter is very young and I am shaping her, equipping her to take on the world, I want to live by example for my daughter. So, if I don’t want her to scream and shout, I shouldn’t be doing that to her. If I don’t want her to be obsessed by iPad, I should also stay away from it in front of her.

“Parenting is a very important job and I want to do it well. That does not mean I do not want to act, but it has to be worth committing my time,” said the author of “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”.

