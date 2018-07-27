I don’t go looking for roles of strong women: Actor Rebecca Ferguson

Paris, July 28 (IANS) Rebecca Ferguson feels lucky that “men write incredible roles” for her. But the actress says she doesn’t go looking for “strong roles”.

“It is funny because when I read a script, I don’t read it from that perspective. I don’t pick a role on that basis or go looking for strong women (that I can portray on-screen),” Ferguson told IANS in an interview here when asked about the strong characters that she has brought alive on the big screen.

She wonders if strength translates to whether the character has a “purpose” in the narrative.

“Maybe it means that the character has a purpose. I don’t think strength is only physical strength. I think (it is about) being able to create a purpose for your character. I like the idea if you take a person out of the film then that film will have holes. And that is very important to me. Otherwise there is no necessity of that person,” she added.

The Swedish-English actor has made a name for herself in Hollywood by being part of projects like “Hercules”, “Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation”, “The Girl on the Train” and “The Greatest Showman”. She is back as Ilsa Faust in “Mission: Impossible Fallout”.

The actress is going forward in her career with a fearless attitude.

“I am who I am and I do what I do. I don’t stand down and fear the consequences of being who I am with men and women. Maybe, I am lucky that I have had men write incredible roles for me,” she added.

Ferguson said it is a “good time” in Hollywood courtesy the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, which are bringing people together to create an equal workplace environment.

“We are in a good time right now. There are a lot of discussions and I can feel it on the sets. It is not only in the film world. It is all over and hopefully it is just the beginning and it will continue.”

The actress lauds the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise — which stars Hollywood icon Tom Cruise as the main lead, Ethan Hunt — for having gender equality at its core.

“I always felt very equal and felt like a women amongst the men. But that is also because I got to do everything that they were doing. We were training together and having fun together.

“So, even before shooting the film with Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett and Michelle Monaghan — the quality is already established on the set, which is fantastic in a way it should be,” she said.

Talking about her character Ilsa Faust, she said: “I love her. I think she is interesting, fascinating and I think what makes her relatable for me is that there is not just the good and bad sides.

“There is the middle ground. She has one side which is very exciting but she also has vulnerability as part of her personality.”

“Mission: Impossible Fallout” — a Paramount Pictures movie — is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It opened in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

