I don’t have any complex, says Aparshakti Khurana

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has mostly done supporting roles in films, says he has no complex about it and instead believes in team work.

Aparshakti, last seen on-screen in “Stree”, was interacting with the media at the special screening of “Jalebi” here on Thursday.

As he has featured in supporting roles in films like “Dangal”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya”, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” and “Stree”, he was asked whether he feels he gets sidelined.

He said: “I don’t have any complex. Rather, I don’t believe in it. When a person works with a mentality that I will overpower another person, then you don’t see team work there and you can’t make a good film.

“I think it is more important that people appreciate your film rather than your individual performance in a film. I have always been a sports person. I was captain of Haryana cricket team, so I do my work with team spirit and with a sportsman’s spirit. I think that is the reason why my films have been successful more often than not.”

Talking about the upcoming release “Badhaai Ho”, which also features his elder brother Ayushmann in a lead role, Aparshakti said: “We haven’t seen any trailer getting viral in such a rapid manner. I am really looking forward to the release and I am totally sure that it is going to be an outstanding film as well.”

Aparshakti will next be seen on-screen in “Luka Chuppi”, directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on March 29, 2019.

–IANS

iv/rb/bg