I don’t have any sex scenes, skin show in my film: Vipul K Rawal

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) In order to avoid any kind of interference, writer Vipul K Rawal, who has stepped into the director’s shoes with the upcoming film “Tony”, did not include any sexual scenes or skin show in the film.

“From day one I was clear about two things. One, I will not tolerate any interference in the story line and I will make the film my way. That is why, against the advice of so called industry experts, I haven’t put a single song in the film. I don’t have any sex scenes or any skin show in my film,” the “Rustom” writer said in a statement.

“Tony” is a psychological thriller about college students who in order to do a class project differently plant a camera in a church’s confessional box and come across a serial killer confessing to the priest and how their lives spiral out of control.

In this age of religious intolerance and over sensitivity towards religious issues, weren’t you afraid to make such a film?

Vipul said: “My job as a story teller is to tell good stories and that is what I have done. I have nothing to do with any religion or any political ideology.

“In order to make a good film, all you need is a good script, good actors and good technicians. Everything else is secondary.”

“Tony” features new actors like Kabeer Chilwal, Dhruv Souran and Mahesh Jilowa.

