I don’t think about where Bollywood is going: Anurag Kashyap (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Where is the Bollywood tide heading this year? One person not thinking about it is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

“I don’t think of such things. As long as I get to make my films and people are making good films, I am happy. I don’t know where Bollywood is going or Hollywood or for that matter where the world is going,” Kashyap told IANS.

His last directorial was “Raman Raghav 2.0”. And he is set to direct a Malayalam entertainer.

-*-

Big million day for Vir Das

In 2014, actor-comedian Vir Das had set his sights on completing the millionth ticket for his show — and he’s glad it’s a target achieved.

On January 14, he marked the 100th show of his stand-up comedy show “History of India” in Singapore, which also sold his 1 millionth ticket.

Talking about it, Vir said in a statement: “In November 2014, I completed half a million tickets. That was a big achievement for me. I set my sights on a million.

“I thought it would take three years or more to sell a million because I was going to have to do it mostly domestically. Then CAA and Levity signed me.

“I ended up doing the largest ever comedy tour in India with the Unbelievable Tour, two Pajama Festivals, toured US, UK, Scotland, a nationwide Alien Chutney tour and recently did the On The Pot tour. It came full circle at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore. I sold my millionth ticket. And I hit my target a year ahead of time.”

-*-

Richa Chadha keen to help those who need guidance

Actress Richa Chadha, who believes people should guide those who face trouble, reached out to help a man in times of demonetisation.

While recently shooting in Delhi, Richa learned of an old man who ran a provision store in her vicinity, facing trouble due to the cash crunch owing to demonetisation. Soon, she ensured she helped the man and made him aware about facilities to earn at his shop instead of turning away customers.

“It’s important we help those who aren’t aware. I think the decision was sudden. Many who don’t have access to information like having card machines at shops and other facilities were left in trouble. But I believe that we can all help and be available to those who need any guidance,” Richa said in a statement.

-*-

Poonam Shende looks forward to Bollywood foray

Poonam Shende, who won the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide title last year, is focussed on making her Bollywood foray.

A celebrity interior designer and owner of production house Saarrthi Entertainment, she was also named Favourite Emerging Face Of Bollywood at the 23rd Lions Gold Award earlier this month.

“It has been a beautiful journey so far from fashion to films. I am looking forward for my foray into Bollywood,” Poonam said in a statement.

Having a passion for films since her childhood, Poonam marked her entry into the entertainment space with her first venture “Matter” as a producer under Saarrthi Entertainment.

After that, she produced “Swami Public Limited”.

–IANS

