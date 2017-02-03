I don?t think I?m a perfect parent: Alba

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Jessica Alba doesn’t find herself to be a perfect mother and thinks about how she can be “better as a mom”.

“I think maybe being open and curious and trying to better myself,” the actress and businesswoman told people.com of her best quality as a parent.

“I don’t try to pretend like I have all the answers and I certainly don’t think I’m perfect,” added Alba, who has daughters Haven Garner, 5, and Honor Marie, 8, with husband Cash Warren.

“So when my kids say something, instead of me being so reactive, I think about how I can be better. Sometimes, my mind is in too many different places and I’m not always in the moment.”

The “Dark Angel” star admits that she is a strict parent.

“I’m probably on the stricter side of lenient. But I think boundaries are good for kids – and structure,” she said.

“I find that my kids thrive when they know where the boundaries are and the comfort zone and where they can be creative and play.”

“But it’s having enough sleep, having proper nutrition that really helps that. And having enough activity.”

–IANS

nn/rb