I don’t want biopic on my life: Kajol

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Kajol says she does not want anyone to make a biopic on her life.

Interacting with the media here at the Iconic Brand Award 2018, the actress said: “I don’t think I want anyone to make a biopic on me. I think I am living my life the way I want to and I think I am living my own biopic.”

Kajol, daughter of actress Tanuja, made her Hindi film debut with Rahul Rawail’s “Bekhudi” in 1992, and was known as the most natural actress of the 1990s. She was always clear what type of roles she wanted to do, genres she wanted to explore and confident about taking a break to enjoy family time.

She went to do projects like “Yeh Dillagi”, “Karan Arjun”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Bambai Ka Babu”, “Gupt: The Hidden Truth”, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, “Ishq”, “Dushman”, “Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha”, “Raju Chacha” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” — some bombed and some worked their magic on the box office.

Asked how she looks back at her film journey, she said: “People often think that I should have done this or that, but I don’t have any regrets. I never think about what I should have done differently in the past. Whatever, I have done in my life, I am very happy with that and I am glad to see that it’s all worked out for me.”

In the award function, Kajol, who is married to actor-producer Ajay Devgn, got Iconic Powerhouse Performer of Bollywood.

Talking about the accolade, she said: “It feels really nice when people appreciate your work.”

On film front, Kajol is busy with “Eela”. She will be seen as an aspiring singer and single mother in the film.

