I don’t wish to do television at this point: Pulkit Samrat

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat says he declined an offer to judge a dance reality TV show as he wants to concentrate on his career in Bollywood.

“I was recently offered to be the judge of a dance reality show. But I didn’t take it up because I don’t wish to do television at this point,” Pulkit said in a statement to IANS.

Is he willing to work on TV in the future?

“If I am adding value as an actor to something that’s offered to me on television, why not to do it? But it must challenge me and I must add some value to it,” added the actor, who got famous with his role in TV show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

Pulkit feels television has a wide reach.

“The content is so diverse, be it dance or comedy reality shows that people really enjoy watching these days as compared to the saas-bahu sagas.”

But at the moment, Pulkit is happy with the way his career is turning out to be. The “Fukrey” star said that there are good offers coming his way.

“The subjects and characters that have been offered to me are quite interesting and something that would challenge me as an actor,” he said.

–IANS

sug/qd