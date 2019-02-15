I dream of a world without caste, discrimination: Irom Sharmila

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Manipur’s legendary human rights activist Irom Sharmila, who continued a fast-unto-death protest for 16 years demanding repeal of an Act, on Friday said she dreams of a world without caste, discrimination and dictatorship.

“I want to leave for my children a world without caste, discrimination, and dictatorship, and where all people would have equal status,” Sharmila told media persons here at the trailer launch of the docu-feature “The Turning Point” based on her life.

The docu-feature is being made primarily for some foreign television channels, said the director indranil Sarkar.

“Initially, we want to reach out to a global film audience. Later, it may be released nationally, but the producer is yet to tell me about his plans,” said Sarkar.

The Iron Lady had continued her fast-unto-death for 16 years till mid 2016 demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. She then joined politics, but secured a meagre 90 votes In the Manipur assembly polls in 2017.

She then married Desmond Coutinho and faded from the limelight.

Sharmila, now on the family way, was asked how her married life was different from her days as a spinster. “Well, these are separate chapters of life. That’s how I see it.”

Coutinho and the film’s producer Jaspreet Kaur were also present at the programme.

“Everybody sees Sharmila as an Iron Lady. But I have brought to the limelight only the lady. And during our project, I have found her to be a very good human being. She still is very much rooted,” said Sarkar.

–IANS

ssp/pgh/