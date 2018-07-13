I erase hatred, fear, I’m Congress: Rahul hits back at BJP

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over alleged “Congress is for Muslims” remarks, spelling out in a tweet the philosophy of the party that “stands with the last person in the line” whose religion or caste doesn’t matter.

In a widely shared and liked tweet, Gandhi said: “I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.

“I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress.”

The tweet, not directed at any individual or a party, apparently came in response to BJP’s unabated criticism over his reported remark that the Congress was a party of Muslims.

The BJP has been latching on to these remarks Gandhi reportedly made during a meeting with Muslim intellectuals. The ruling party said Gandhi and his party were indulging in communal politics ahead of the 2019 elections.

The alleged remarks were reported by an Urdu daily even as one some participants in the meeting denied Gandhi made such controversial reference.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both targeted the Congress President over the issue.

“I read in the newspapers that (the) naamdaar (referring to Gandhi) said the Congress is a party of the Muslims. I am not surprised… When the previous Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) was in charge, he said openly that the first use of natural resources should be with Muslims,” Modi said at a public meeting in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

