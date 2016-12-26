I feel like a role model for other women: Kristen Taekman

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Kristen Taekman, who appeared on seasons six and seven of “The Real Housewives of New York City”, believes she is a role model for women.

She feels she can help people after she handled infidelity by Josh, her husband of 11 years. Josh was revealed to have an account with extramarital-affair website Ashley Madison.

“I do feel like a role model for other women when it comes to my husband and what we went though,” pagesix.com quoted Kristen as saying.

She added the scandal didn’t make her feel bad about herself or their marriage.

Taekman said: “I never questioned my swagger. The problem was not me at all. There was never one time that I questioned my looks. I know my own truth, and I am very confident in my relationship. People can believe what ever they want.

“I am a very strong and confident woman in my relationship, my man and my love, and that is all that matters. That drama was not on the show, so we have moved past that. Things are good.”

–IANS

