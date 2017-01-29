I grew up with holes in my shoes: Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez can afford the best of labels today, but there was a time when she used to wear shoes with holes in them.

Lopez is one of the most successful actresses and singers of her generation, with a net worth at over $300 million. But the 47-year-old star does not forget her modest roots of growing up in The Bronx neighbourhood of New York.

She has come out with her new shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.

“I grew up with holes in my shoes. So this is very special to me, to be able to create such beautiful shoes with an artist like Giuseppe,” dailymail.co.uk quoted Lopez as saying.

“I just love what I do. I feel very fortunate,” said Lopez, who has said in the past that she had to share a bedroom with her two sisters during their growing up days.

“To now be here launching my own shoe collection with an amazing artist and being able to work with amazing artists and do what I love, that’s where I get my stamina. I live with a lot of gratitude,” she added.

The actress said she needs her family to keep her balanced.

She said: “My family is my stability. They’re so solid for me. When you think of shoes you think of being grounded. There was a connection there for me. They keep me grounded.”

–IANS

sug/rb