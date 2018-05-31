I have absolute right to pardon myself, says Trump

Washington, June 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself in the Russia inquiry, while insisting he has done nothing wrong.

But the President said in a tweet that he “won’t use that power” and called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “unconstitutional”.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending witch hunt, led by 13 very angry and conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” Trump said.

He lashed out at the inquiry into whether his election campaign had colluded with Russia or obstructed justice, saying that he would “play the game” because he has “done nothing wrong”.

The President’s comments came after one of his attorneys in the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani, said on Sunday that Trump “probably does” have the power to pardon himself, but won’t, CNN reported.

Giuliani said: “I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another.”

Giuliani wasn’t the only Republican against the idea of Trump issuing a self-pardon. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, told CNN that he doesn’t think the President should grant himself a pardon.

