“I have the right”: #WorldChildrensDay trends on Twitter

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Twitter users posted greetings on the World Children’s Day on Wednesday, with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar exhorting people to celebrate every childs right to play.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres wrote on his official Twitter handle @antonioguterres: “Children around the world are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable planet for all.”

The day commemorates 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Another post read: “Every child deserves a long and healthy life and that includes a right to be safe, play, clean air, vaccines, education, and health”.

UNESCO reminded about the work that still needs to be done on this front: “Worldwide, over 262 million children are #OutOfSchool.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child but the #RightToEducation is still not a reality for all.”

UNICEF too tweeted: “We believe in a world in which every child is safe, healthy and supported, with a chance to learn and choose the future they deserve.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on his Twitter handle @ashokgehlot51: “Greetings to all little ones on #WorldChildrensDay. On this day, we need to renew our commitment towards protecting child rights and to ensure each child gets to enjoy a full childhood. Every child should get proper care and a healthy environment for development.”

Tendulkar posted a couple of pictures on his Twitter handle @sachin_rt and wrote: “I had a wonderful time playing cricket with young boys & girls during my recent visit to Nepal.

“Playing sports teaches a lot about life & shapes our personalities positively. This World Children’s Day, let’s celebrate every child’s right to play, as it has the power to change lives”.

