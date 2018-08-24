I have’nt achieved any milestone yet: Amit Sadh

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh, who started his career in showbiz with TV show “Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr” over 15 years ago and recently featured as a hockey player in Reema Kagti’s film “Gold”, feels he has not achieved any milestone in his professional life yet.

“Honestly speaking, I haven’t achieved any milestone till now. I don’t even believe in milestones nor do I have any dream of achieving some milestone. I believe in working hard and to keep flowing,” Amit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Starting his journey with daily soaps to paving a path in Bollywood with films like “Kai Po Che” and “Sultan”, Amit has no qualms about returning to the small screen.

He said: “Be it films or TV , medium doesn’t matter. What matters is a good role. If there is some good role, an influencing story and if I think my role could create an impact on audience, then I will happily return to the small screen.”

After the success of “Gold” and leaving an impact with his performance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer film, the 35-year-old will next be seen in the lead role of web show “India Strikes-10 Days”, based on the 2016 Uri terror attack.

On the same, he said: “I have been in the industry for a while now, but I haven’t got the lead role in any project. Finally, with this web show, I have got an opportunity to play the leading role. I am grateful to Sameer Nair (Applause Entertainment CEO) for giving me this opportunity.

“Playing Major Tango in the show would be the most challenging role for me. With such a role, now there are lot of responsibilites on my shoulders. I hope I would be able to do justice to it and won’t let people down.”

At the same time, he believes that people do not judge actors on the basis of whether he or she is in a lead or supporting role.

“I have zero regrets for being a part of supporting cast and not playing a lead role. I am grateful for all the roles. People watch characters and judge them on the basis of their performance. Whatever popularity I have now it’s just because of all the roles which I have played,” added the “Sarkar 3” actor.

Amit, who is overwhelmed by the audience response to “Gold”, says to reach a position where people are appreciating him and producers are coming up to him with good roles, he has gone through a lot of struggles.

“My life has not been a rosy one. There are a lot struggles involved. I have worked very hard and I am proud that with ‘Gold’, I have finally done something which people are genuinely liking.”

Asked about the specific roles or genres he would like to pursue in future projects, Amit excitedly said he would like to become an Indian gladiator.

–IANS

sim/rb/sed