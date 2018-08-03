I haven’t made it big yet: Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor , who made her film debut with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 2013 romantic comedy “Shuddh Desi Romance” and later signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films, says that she is yet to reach a point where she can say that she has made it big in Bollywood.

“I haven’t made it big yet,” Vaani told IANS when asked if she wants to talk about the hurdles that she faced while making it big in the industry.

And how she takes up bad phases in her stride and how such failures made her become stronger?

“You have moments when you sulk, when you crib and cry and feel that, ‘why me and why all these things are happening with me’. We are only human . It’s about facing your fear and not giving up because you are the only person who will support yourself at the end of the day and if you dont do that than nobody else will,” added the 29-year-old.

Her performance in her debut film earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debut at an award function. Post that, in 2014, she ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy “Aaha Kalyanam”, that proved to be a moderate box-office success and her portrayal of the lead female character was praised.

In 2016, Vaani appeared in Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama “Befikre” opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was set in Paris and showed the actress in a very glamorous role.

Talking about working with Yash Raj Films, she said: “I have been fortunate enough to work with them so I would say yes they gave me wonderful opportunities.”

She also says that “you always learn from each and every project that you become part of.”

“Every new project, every new team and everything teaches you with something which you haven’t learnt or done before,” she said.

The actress was in Capital last week to walk as a showstopper for designer Payal Jain’s couture collection “MoonLit”.

It was inspired by delicate milky white flowers of ethereal beauty, and pristine simplicity. The interplay of textiles, yarns, weaves and precious details brought together a “Vision in White”. The collection showcased progressiveness, beauty and uniqueness wearing precious jewels from RK Jewelers South Extension-II.

Heritage and tradition were reinterpreted in dramatic contemporary silhouettes and intricate drapes.

Talking about how she resonates with Jain’s design aesthetics, Vaani said: “How she is into using Indian handicrafts and all the Indian textiles and incorporating into very modern and contemporary , new age women’s outfits made me connect with her designs..”

Vaani, who was signed by the Elite Model Management for modelling projects before venturing into Bollywood, says that modelling gave her the confidence to own up in front of the camera.

“It did give me confidence,” she said.

But closely associated with glamour world never forced her to run after trends.

Are you someone you folllow trends blindky ?

“I do tend to sometimes keep myself updated with whatever is trending but I don’t really follow fashion trends . Just because it is in trend, it doesn’t necessarily mean to be in my wardrobe,” said the actress.

(Nivedita can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

nv/