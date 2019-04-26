I just watch ball and hit it: Dhoni reveals mantra

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) M.S. Dhoni led a late surge on Wednesday in Chennai Super Kings IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to help the defending champions set a total of 179. The CSK skipper was on 13 off 12 balls at the start of the 19th over and ended the innings on 44* off 22.

DC in response were bowled out for a meagre 99, thus handing CSK the top spot on the IPL table.

“I watch the ball and hit the ball,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation. “I think by the 20th over you are almost ready and you swing at everything. It’s easier for somebody who has played 10 or 15 deliveries than somebody who has just come in to bat.”

Dhoni reckoned that the wicket was a good one and CSK’s total was par. “We knew there won’t be much dew on the field. Once we started our innings of bowling, Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) didn’t get much turn initially. But as they kept losing wickets, it slowed down a bit and the spinners got more turn. I felt it was a good wicket, 170-180 was a par-plus score,” he said.

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir was the chief wicket taker once again and he ended the match with figures of 4/12.

“It’s great fun to watch him (Tahir) celebrate. We have made it very clear to him that me and Watson are never coming to him because more often that not, when he gets a wicket, he runs to the other side. With me and Watson, it’s quite difficult since we are not 100 per cent fit. So, we just say very well done and go back to our positions. The good thing is he finishes the lap quickly and comes back to bowl.”

–IANS

rk/in