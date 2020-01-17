I-League: Anti-CAA, NRC protest by EB fans during derby

Kolkata, Jan 19 (IANS) Few East Bengal supporters on Sunday protested against the Citizen Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens during their Kolkata I-League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium against Mohun Bagan here.

A packed crowd of 63,756 watched the match which East Bengal lost 1-2.

There was a giant tifo (a choreographed display to form a large image or sign) to protest against NRC and CAA.

It read: “Rakta Diye Kina Mati, Kagaz Diye Noy (A paper cannot replace a land acquired through blood).”

“Pala, pala, pala NRC asche” (go away the NRC is coming) showed another placard with a Bengali superhero coming to save with his musclepower.

Another display read: “You Bangal, where are the NRC papers”, as Batul the Great, a popular superhero responds with “go away”.

A day after ATK registered a victory over FC Goa, their newly merged partner Mohun Bagan made it a happy marriage with their 2-1 win over arch-rivals East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan’s in-form Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia gave the home team the lead in the 18th minute as the Mariners went into the break 1-0 up.

Babacar Diawara doubled Mohun Bagan’s tally in the 65th minute but Marc Jimenez pulled one back for East Bengal in the 71st minute to make it a nerve-wracking affair in the final few minutes with Mohun Bagan holding fort in the end.

The victory saw Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top while East Bengal remained in sixth position. The next leg of the derby will be played on March 15.

–IANS

dm/rt