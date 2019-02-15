I-League: Bikramjit snatches win for Mohun Bagan with late strike

Aizawl, Feb 16 (IANS) A late goal by Bikramjit Singh handed Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan their seventh victory of the current I-League season, as they defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka put the Green and Maroons ahead with an early strike, before former Mohun Bagan man Ansumana Kromah drew Aizawl level on the half-hour mark. The Kolkata giants left it late for defender Bikramjit Singh to grab the winner with just 12 minutes of regulation time left on the clock.

This win secures the Green and Maroons’ spot on the sixth position in the Hero I-League table as they draw level with Neroca FC on 26. The Manipuri club remains ahead by dint of goal difference.

Bagan boss Khalid Jamil came in with attacking tactics, looking for an early goal. The team’s efforts bore fruit when an Abinash Ruidas free-kick from long range was brought down by Kisekka on the 22nd minute before the Ugandan calmly slotted it into the goal.

However, Aizawl came back with a goal of their own just eight minutes later, when Kromah lined up a shot from outside the Mohun Bagan penalty area and sent it into the bottom corner.

Jamil, in search of greater creativity from the middle of the park, brought Egyptian Omar Elhussieny on in place of veteran Mehtab Hossain in the second half. They finally got the winner late in the second half, when a Sony Norde free-kick was met by Bikramjit Singh, who scored the winner.

Aizawl gave it an almighty effort in the last 10 minutes, and Jamil had to ensure that his back-four had some extra protection, as he brought on Darren Caldeira in place of Kisekka. However, the Green and Maroons managed to hold on to their lead till the end.

