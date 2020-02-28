I-League: Chennai City beat Indian Arrows 2-0

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Riding on goals by Fito Miranda and Katsumi Yusa, Chennai City beat Indian Arrows 2-0 in an I-League contest at the Cooperage Stadium here on Friday.

With this win, Chennai City will now go third in the points table with 19 points from 14 games. Indian Arrows, on the other hand, remain 11th with eight points from 14 matches.

The match started slowly as none of the teams were able to conjure a strong attack. Chennai were dominating the possession but couldn’t create a goal-threatening chance in the first half. In spite of having lower possession, Arrows were able to create closer chances, but their inexperience cost them.

Chennai drew the first blood in the 48th minute when a low left-footed strike by Fito Miranda zipped into the back of the net.

The visitors doubled the lead in the 60th minute when Jockson Dhas’ cross from the right flank found an unmarked Katsumi Yusa who tapped the ball into the net, much to the dismay of the home team’s supporters.

Chennai goalkeeper Nauzet Garcia was named the Hero of the Match for his splendid show in front of the goal.

