I-League: Chennai City triumph over Gokulam Kerala 3-2

Kozhikode, Jan 9 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai City FC edged past Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in a thrilling I-League clash at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Thursday.

In the 24th minute, Gokulam got a free-kick just outside the box but Marcus Joseph’s shot went straight to the keeper. In the 33rd minute, another chance came Gokulam’s way when a ball from the right flank was met by a weak header by Henry Kisekka and was easily cleared by the Chennai keeper.

A change in formation worked wonders for Chennai in the 45th minute when a through ball from the left of the mid-field went through three Gokulam defenders to Fito Miranda, who swiftly slotted it home to put the visitors in front against the run of play.

In the 55th minute, things went from bad to worse for Gokulam as a mistake in the midfield set up a counter for Chennai. Katsumi Yusa got the ball and passed it to Adolfo Miranda whose shot was stopped by the Gokulam keeper but the rebound was slotted home by Pravitto Raju.

In the 77th minute, Chennai’s Syed Suhail Pasha placed a low cross at the feet of Sriram B inside the box, who tapped in the third goal for Chennai.

Gokulam pulled a goal back very soon when Shibil Muhammed’s shot from outside the box found the back of the net in the 81st minute. Soon after, a head-on collision between Kerala goalkeeper Bhaskaran and a Chennai striker ended up with the former being taken off the field in an ambulance.

In the 90th minute, a free-kick by Marcus Joseph from the left of the Chennai box found Muhammed who made no mistake in scoring the second goal for the home team.

–IANS

dm/arm