I-League: Indian Arrows hold Mohun Bagan 1-1

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) Bravehearts Indian Arrows held an incoherent Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in an I-League encounter here on Friday.

Playing their first ever I-League game on their club ground, the city football giants took the lead in the 27th minute with Aser Pierrick Dipanda converting a penalty, but the colts fought back bravely to equalise only six minutes later through Rahul Kannoly Praveen.

The hosts began well and created a couple of scoring opportunities in the initial minutes, but failed to find the target. Ansumana Kromah and Shilton D’Silva were found wanting near the Arrow’s goal.

The penalty was awarded by referee Tejas Nagvenkar after Arrows’ Asish Rai brought down Nikhil Kadam inside the box.

Dipanda put the easiest of setpieces home, but the goal was disallowed as a Bagan player had moved into the box before the shot was taken. Dipanda, however, kept his cool, and put the repeat penalty in.

However the Colts clawed back as Sanjeev Stalin released the ball for Rahim Ali on the left, and the latter got past a Bagan defender before setting up Praveen, who restored parity.

Mohun Bagan are now at the fourth spot with 10 points from six matches. Arrows are now sixth in the table gleaning seven points from six outings.

