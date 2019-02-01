I-League: Real Kashmir in key home clash against Gokulam Kerala (Preview)

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC will look to get three points against Gokulam Kerala FC and further nurture their hopes of a dream title win on debut when the two sides meet in a key I-League clash at the TRC ground here on Wednesday.

Kashmir are on 29 points after 15 games, just one behind leaders Chennai City and a victory on Wednesday, depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s Churchill-Shillong game, can catapult them to the top spot at the business end of the league.

Gokulam are totally out of it, having garnered 12 points from 14 games, but under new Technical Director Gift Raikhan have shown fight of late after a promising start to the campaign two months earlier.

Both teams played out draws in their last game, but Gokulam’s performance against Mohun Bagan will surely boost their morale for Wednesday.

So will Kashmir’s effort down in Goa, where they also split points against a tough Churchill Brothers at home.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kashmir’s Scottish coach David Robertson shared his thoughts and said: “Tomorrow’s game is just like another game. We don’t think it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be difficult. They have made some changes in their team by getting in some quality players and they have signed in a new technical director too. It will be a different team we will be facing tomorrow. If we work hard and do the things we have done and keep consistency like the other games, then hopefully we will be getting points.”

He was probably referring to the first game between the two sides played at Kochi when even though Gokulam was going through a rough patch, they managed to eke out a 1-1 draw. He also shared that he would start with both Kofi and Krizo, his two front men, as both were available.

For the visitors, this will be the third match where new Technical Director Gift Raikhan will be in charge. They have not lost since he came on board and have notched up two draws against Minerva and Mohun Bagan.

Gift Raikhan said at the pre-game presser: “Real Kashmir are playing for the championship and Gokulam for relegation. Both are different things. The match will be very difficult as both the teams will be giving their best. Tomorrow will be an exciting match. Real Kashmir defenders are good, that’s why they are on top.

“If you are in the title race, the confidence level is different and they will be in good momentum. This is crucial for us and the other teams. For me, this is my third match. There will be few changes in the game plan, let’s see if the team can implement the same on the field,” he added.

–IANS

dm/gau/bg