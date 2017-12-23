I-League returns to Kolkata Maidan as Bagan face Arrows (Preview)

Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) Mohun Bagan take on the rookies of the Indian Arrows in what is being touted as a historic first ever I-League match at the city football giants’ home ground here on Friday.

It would also be the first time that an I-League match is being played in the Kolkata maidan, the hub of sports in Kolkata that houses a majority of the city’s leading sports clubs.

Mohun Bagan, the only unbeaten team in the ongoing league so far, are lying at the fifth spot with nine points from five outings, thanks to two wins and three draws,

The Arrows are two rungs below them in the league ladder, gleaning six points by virtue of two victories.

Mohun Bagan’s latest results at home, a 1-1 draw with Shillong Lajong FC and a goalless stalemate against newly promoted Neroca FC have made their fans restless, more so because arch-rivals East Bengal have jumped to the top of the standings.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sanjoy Sen would be banking on home support, with the supporters expected to be in attendance in good numbers at the club grounds.

“We play to win matches but it is impossible to win all the games. Obviously we will be eyeing full three points from tomorrow’s game. In the last match we created more chances but unfortunately could not convert. We have already lost too many points. Three draws are equivalent to defeats. We have dropped six points already. We cannot afford to lose any more points,” Sen said Sen on the eve of the game.

But he also had some good words for the Indian Arrows.

“They are a good side. They won their first game but lost in the next three matches. They successfully came back against Lajong and showed everybody they are a good side. We have to be cautious against them,” Sen said.

Two of Mohun Bagan’s dependable players — Sony Norde and Arijit Bagui — are ruled out, while Eze Kingsley is expected to return on the pitch after a one-game suspension.

On the other hand, the Indians Arrows seemed high on confidence after blanking Shillong Lajong 3-0 on Boxing Day.

“With East Bengal, Mohun Bagan are the frontrunners to win or at least finish in a top-four place in this competition. They are experienced side and there is a lot of public support with the team that is important,” Arrows coach Luis Norton de Matos said.

All eyes will be on the 17-year-old Nongdamba Naorem, whose goal against Shillong Lajong is being compared to the great goals struck by Argentina and FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

“I never really thought I could score such a goal. It has really boosted my self-belief and confidence and our team is also far more confident now,” Naorem said.

