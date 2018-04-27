I like scripts about solutions, not problems: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, whose latest films offer entertainment with a message, says he gets many scripts on the country’s issues, but he is more interested in the solutions to those problems — an approach he feels the media needs to take too for the betterment of the country.

“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like to talk about problems. I prefer to talk about solutions than problems. I like solutions. I made a film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and in that, we showed that it is necessary to have sanitation facility for the women of the family. Then, I made ‘Pad Man’ and in that also, I talked about solution.

“I get many scripts which talk about different problems but I don’t like those scripts which only talk about problem. I’m more interested in solution of problems,” Akshay said as he launched a non-government rural outreach programme New India Conclave 2018 here on Tuesday.

Akshay said when he watches news channels, they always show different kind of problems in India.

“I wish in my life, someone would run a channel which continuously talks about solutions in every field because that’s what we require in our country — solution and not problems,” he asserted.

The actor is the brand ambassador of New India Conclave 2018, which will recognise rural achievers of the country. It will take place in New Delhi in the first week of July with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states in attendance.

Akshay also hinted at making a film on a farmer’s life.

Asked what kind of a movie would he like to make which will give a solution to the masses, he said: “I am looking for nice subject which I can make and talk about a solution through it.

“When I was interacting with one of the rural achievers here, I loved his concept of planting 111 trees whenever a girl is born in a village. I think if we can implement this concept in the entire country, then there will be no problem of lack of rain, increasing pollution and decreasing number of girl child.”

“I am looking for different kind of things which I can compile in a film, but I think it’s very hard way to make a story out of it which is entertaining at the same time worthy of giving a social message. It’s not an easy job to do that, so I am still waiting for the right subject… but I have already got a lovely title of the film called as ‘Lakhpati Kisaan’,” he quipped.

