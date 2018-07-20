I like to experiment a lot: Mithila Palkar

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar says she wants to challenge herself by trying different things and experimenting with her craft.

Asked how would she like to challenge herself, Mithila told IANS: “By trying to do as many things as I can… I don’t like to stick to one thing. I like to keep experimenting — singing, dancing, acting.

“I want to learn an instrument, dive. I want to do everything. I will keep pushing myself into as many things as I can.”

For now, Mithila is happy to get associated with Bindass Originals’ “Girl in the City” — a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion. Its third chapter premiered on all Bindass platforms on July 13.

Talking about the series, she said: “I’m extremely excited about the series. This is the third chapter. My character is getting to do what she has been wanting to do.”

–IANS

