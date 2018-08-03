I look for roles that stress me out: Adah

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is starring in a short film “Moh”, says she looks for roles that will stress her out and give her sleepless nights.

“I look for roles that I have not done before, something that will stress me out (in a good way) and give me sleepless nights the day before shoot. When I read this script, I was sure I had to do this,” Adah said in a statement.

The actress said her performance in “Moh” is the best one so far.

“I’m lucky to get a role like this. For everyone who has liked my performance in ‘Kshanam’, ‘1920’ and ‘Heartattack’, these three movies especially, will love this film and hopefully, it will leave you choked with a lump in your throat,” she added.

Adah also has “Commando 3”, “Charlie Chaplin 2” and “Soulmate”, where she will be playing a double role.

–IANS

dc/nn/sed